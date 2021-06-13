Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of The AES worth $167,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The AES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

AES traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,156. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

