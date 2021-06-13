Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Emerson Electric worth $190,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $97.03. 2,144,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,146. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

