Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of American Water Works worth $161,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,528. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.