Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 239,402 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,402 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Amphenol worth $163,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. 3,410,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

