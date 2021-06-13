Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,380,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Enbridge worth $195,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 491,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,308.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 178,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,436,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,169. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 144.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

