Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,654,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,357,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Vipshop worth $168,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

VIPS remained flat at $$22.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,038,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

