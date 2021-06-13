Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 801,355 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.63% of Voya Financial worth $202,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Comerica Bank raised its position in Voya Financial by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Voya Financial by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $989,181 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Shares of VOYA traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,980. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

