Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 144,445 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,445 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Fastenal worth $135,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 2,147,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,413. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

