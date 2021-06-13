Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 229,114 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,114 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of SBA Communications worth $207,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $123,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.34. The stock had a trading volume of 478,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,971. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

