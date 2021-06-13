Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 387,215 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 387,215 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of PerkinElmer worth $153,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after buying an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.81. 677,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

