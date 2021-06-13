Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 402,684 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402,684 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $182,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.42. 768,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.