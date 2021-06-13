Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 603,911 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,226,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 603,911 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.94% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $193,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 923,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100,186 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 22,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

