Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Xcel Energy worth $211,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

