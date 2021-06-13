Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 102.6% in May

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the May 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 46,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener purchased 5,000 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 142,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 65,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

