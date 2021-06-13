Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the May 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GXSFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19. Goldsource Mines has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
