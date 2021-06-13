Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the May 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GXSFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19. Goldsource Mines has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.