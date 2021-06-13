Golem Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Golem has a market cap of $266.84 million and $4.01 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golem has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00776317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00084901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.61 or 0.08070787 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

