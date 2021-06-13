GoNetwork One Day Trading Volume Reaches $69,627.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $170,044.28 and approximately $69,627.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.24 or 0.99831715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00031984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00064216 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000986 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008679 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

