Goose Finance (EGG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63,678.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $63,678.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $2.35 or 0.00006293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.10 or 0.08125868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084919 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.