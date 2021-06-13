Gossip Coin (GOSS) Market Cap Reaches $27,968.57

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $27,968.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

