GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 13th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GPTGF stock remained flat at $$3.35 during trading hours on Friday. GPT Group has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Get GPT Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut GPT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.