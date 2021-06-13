Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.82% of Graham worth $220,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $656.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $313.10 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.90.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

