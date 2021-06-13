Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

