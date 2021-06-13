Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,684. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.