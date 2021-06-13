Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $644,466.00

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $644,466.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

