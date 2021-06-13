Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.93 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $116.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00447224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

