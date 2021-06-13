Gravity (GZRO) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Gravity has a market cap of $161,057.37 and $2.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity has traded 63% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056607 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00162823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00187940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.57 or 0.01116164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,712.77 or 0.99890818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

