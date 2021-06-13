GravityCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $45,732.14 and $51.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00173058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00190858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.87 or 0.01135194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,422.52 or 1.00224274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,827,641 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

