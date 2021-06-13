Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Gray Television worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 14.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN opened at $22.83 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

