Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Gray Television worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gray Television by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

GTN stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

