Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 175.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.30% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 44.7% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 384,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

