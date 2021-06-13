Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in May

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the May 13th total of 1,065,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 154,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Greenland Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
Greenland Minerals Company Profile
