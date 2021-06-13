Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in May

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the May 13th total of 1,065,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 154,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Greenland Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited acquires explores, develops, and commercializes mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

