Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the May 13th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNRS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 75,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Greenrose Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 515,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 39,737.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 114.6% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 334,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 178,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

