Grid+ Market Capitalization Reaches $9.04 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $61,630.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00022170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.37 or 0.00778563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.08 or 0.08048620 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

GRID is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

