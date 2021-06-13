Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Grifols has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 443,564 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 813,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.