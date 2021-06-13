Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 13,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 31,203,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,606,864. The company has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

