Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 3,164 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.80. 443,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,113. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.49. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,173 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

