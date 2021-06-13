Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 6,743 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

SCHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,679. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.44.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

