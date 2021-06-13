Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 83,892 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,892 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,963,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,392,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $$22.26 on Friday. 6,032,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,233. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18.

