Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of UPS stock remained flat at $$203.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,699,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,864. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.