Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 57,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 43,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,697 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.77. 2,002,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,079. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

