Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 309 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,470. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $375.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

