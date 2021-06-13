Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 3,528 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 49,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $331.26. 13,587,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,264,346. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.37. The company has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

