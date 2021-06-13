Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 38,268 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,728.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,268 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.83. 1,404,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

