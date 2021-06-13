Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 5,935 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.41.

Shares of CBOE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.92. 412,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.