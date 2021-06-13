Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,146. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

