Grimes & Company Inc. Has $12.16 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $125.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,368. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

