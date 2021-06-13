Grimes & Company Inc. Has $15.69 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,430.20. 1,097,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,265. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,441.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,313.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.