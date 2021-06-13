Grimes & Company Inc. Has $22.31 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 515,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,134,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,576,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

