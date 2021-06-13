Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

