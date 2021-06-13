Grimes & Company Inc. Has $93.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $424.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,118. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $425.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

